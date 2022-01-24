So one week Arturo Bojorquez condemns the Board of Supervisors for not doing anything about the spread of misinformation, and then the following week touts that what helped him beat COVID was, wait for it, drumstick tree!
You can call it Moringa, “superfood,” or anything else; but that would just be fooling yourself. I look forward to Bret Kofford’s companion piece crediting acai for helping him get through COVID.
Bojorquez then credits the “Most High” for allowing him to finish his work where he criticizes, judges and ridicules others. I’m sure the “Most High” would be proud of this humbleness.
—Frank Miller, El Centro
