When is the last time you read in this newspaper that someone used a gun to protect or defend himself, his home or family? How about on Fox, CNN or MSNBC?
None that I can remember.
Yet weekly, people are shot or killed by guns. And most of these weapons were purchased legally under our American right noted in the Second Amendment.
We read and hear more news that children or their parent shot themselves accidentally or each other. So it is much safer not to own or carry firearms in your home or cars.
You know that some folks believe that our Lord God wants us to have guns.
–Daniel Santillan, Calexico
