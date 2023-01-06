This is just a reaction to Kofford’s column (1/4/23), “The Friends Have Arrived.” His “friends” are his book collection. I too am a lover of books and have a ministry of giving them away, both Christian and non-Christian, although I have been less active lately because of health. “Want a good book?” Come find the Shinndogg in 2023.
Very quickly, I was sad, though not surprised that the Bible was not one of Kofford’s friendly books to move to Tuscon. The Bible is the friendliest … most loving book you can read. Want a better 2023, read that book from cover to cover (it’s not easy but you are able). Most who read it through, do that find a best friend for the rest of their life. You have friends (like me) who can explain some of the spiritual stuff!
Also bothering me, was Kofford’s reference to U.S. society as an “idiocracy.” Again, Kofford, rather than educate, devalues others. An internet definition I found for idiocracy was “a society or group that is controlled by or consists of people of low intelligence.” Sad that he refers to his students and most us as stupid. The U.S., I believe has the highest number of Nobel Prize recipients. IVC, our local junior college, is top ten in the nation. That, my friend, is not the work of “idiots.” Kofford moved near the University in Tucson. He will probably be happier being around those smart people!
If you have read his columns, he labels Christians and conservatives mostly as the idiots. That is just prejudice. He has written many a column related to sports. Most our Hall of Fame athletes in sports, as well as Heisman football award winners, are Christian men and woman who have done many great things for their communities, in addition to their sports successes. He has never given them honor. Seems like a journalistic bias of sorts. You know what? Jesus liked idiots and hung out with them.
Have a great year, read lots, and let me know if you need a good read, or a good friend!
– Jim Shinn, El Centro
