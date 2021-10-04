People, we did not learn our lesson in Vietnam. All they wanted was to be independent from China, France, Japan and the United States (what you call “America”). The domino theory never happened – that if we did not stop the Vietcong, we would have to fight them in Malibu Beach and the Ocotillo hills. Wow! People believed this.
Now the Russians could not stop the Taliban, even if they were just one hour away. So we, the “Police of the World,” go into Afghanistan because Saudi Arabians crashed three U.S. passenger jets, killing thousands. Now we have so many U.S. military personnel, billions of dollars and countless military equipment invested in stopping the Taliban, the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda. We cannot solve their deadly differences, nor should we.
It is not President Biden’s fault things have gone wrong in Afghanistan. It was the Bushes’ fault. People, the winners here were the military-industrial complex that profited billions of dollars at the cost of American lives and taxes. Both parties finance the military complex, and, people, we cannot be invaded by those who do not have an air force or a navy.
We will continue to be free.
–Danny Santillan, Calexico
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.