I was proud of Imperial County again this morning. According to my wife, who is my COVID counselor and statistician, our vaccination rate is over 80 percent. She studies because she has COPD, a lung disease. The state of California, which is the highest vaccination rate in the nation, is 52 percent.
In the beginning, I was wrong. I thought COVID was much ado about little. Now, I realize there is a lot to do to protect families and neighbors. I love sports and now, the NFL says that non-vaccinated positive players who lead to an outbreak will cause games and salaries to be forfeited. An outbreak will cause players, coaches and others to lose about 7 percent of their annual salary. Vendors won’t get to work and viewers will miss their games. The pandemic of pride will soon cause many more losses other than death and damage to our families, economy, healthcare system and communities. I have friends who are dead.
After my wife and I were vaccinated, she put on two masks and went to drop off a gift at a drive by baby shower. She didn’t want it, but got a hug from the baby’s father, when she got out to leave the gift. He and many others later that week were reported COVID positive. If she hadn’t been vaccinated and masked, she might have ended up hospitalized or worse.
The Gospel is simple: Love God and love your neighbor. The sin of pride says, I can do what I want and I don’t have to worry about how it affects my neighbors. When a non-vaccinated person dies, which is now the majority of COVID deaths, many are eternally separated from God. COVID-positive people without symptoms, spread the disease and when they die it hurts family, friends and co-workers.
I have never worried much about getting the disease. I have worried about protecting my wife and family. Although vaccinated, I wear my mask to model for others what caring behavior looks like. We have fallen, and pride preceded it!
—James Shinn, El Centro
