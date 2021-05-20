In response to Bob Michel’s letter published May 19, it’s an age-old trope “the illegal immigrant needs to pay their fair share.” Why would any non-racist person “suggest” the illegal immigrants were “suspects” of significant abuse of the system? The writer states, “he would say....(insert opinion)” and expect reasonable people to follow along. Sounds a lot like our previous liar-in-chief, who often spouted “some people are saying” to justify the statement he just made.
How about some of the 1 percent RICH (millionaires and billionaires) cough up a little out of their wad? Consider it a tip for that delicious salad they had tonight or that glass of orange juice tomorrow morning.
R.A. Macias
Westmorland
A tired argument
—R.A. Macias, Westmorland
