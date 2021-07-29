Richard Ryan knocked it out of the park with his recent (July 20) article in the opinion page.
Ronald Reagan would be turning over in his grave with all the sputum his adopted son Michael is emitting with his opinion articles.
Keep up the good work, Richard.
—David Liggins, El Centro
