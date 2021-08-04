I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you for the efficient service I received in the El Centro DMV office on July 16. I needed to renew my handicap placard as mine had expired and I had not received a new one.
The staff greeted me as soon as I walked in the door and directed me where I needed to go. The gentleman looked at my documents and immediately knew what to do, after checking the information to verify it was complete. He then told me we had a problem: The information in Sacramento indicated I was deceased, which was a surprise to me.
Mr. John Young, the manager, came over and explained what needed to be done to resolve the problem. In a short period of time, the problem was solved, and I left with a new placard.
The office was very busy with people requiring individual attention. Nevertheless, the staff was competent, courteous and efficient. Everyone left with a satisfied look on their face, and I was impressed with the service I received and do appreciate the management’s skills.
—JoAnn E. Weissman, El Centro
