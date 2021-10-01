Bravo to the IID for their wordplay in how they manage to “not increase” our electricity bills while actually increasing our electricity bills!
By using their ECA rate and the ability to change it how they want, they can keep their base rate the same and give themselves the ability to say “Well, technically your rates haven’t gone up!” while giving themselves all the credit.
That wordplay may work for these type of schemes, but an increase to electricity bills for the average Imperial Valley resident is the same whether it comes in the form of an increase to our base rate or ECA factor.
Thank you IID for not increasing our electricity rates despite every single electricity bill that went out in the months of August and September saying they did! Numbers don’t lie, but politicians obviously do!
– Toni Hernandez, El Centro
