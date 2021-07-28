About 5 percent of U.S. military members are non-citizen and must have a green card.
Marine Corps veteran, Ramon Castro, is walking the 1,954 miles west to east length of the U.S.-Mexican border to draw attention to the difficulties faced by deported military service veterans. Castro was alerted to the challenges of deported veterans when he presented a folded flag to the 8-year-old daughter of a deceased deported veteran in Mexico.
Aside from the impact from the sweltering heat and fatigue on both body and mind, Castro will deal with many distractions for a few weeks while walking the border. In comparison, Castro’s challenging border walk is but a mere walk in the park when compared to the years of frustration experienced by deported veterans encountering bureaucratic inaction, conflicting rules and delays. Such gross disregard and neglect for his fellow veterans will serve to fortify Castro’s determination to complete the mission to draw attention to what needs to be done.
Part of the cause for the disconnect must be owned by veterans for not following through for citizenship while in the service. Still, because this is about our military members who voluntarily put themselves in harm’s way on behalf of our country, they have earned some degree of leniency without forfeiture for possible citizenship. Our veterans have earned the right to access veteran benefits including medical. And depending on the law violated, they have earned the chance to correct any wrongdoing on their part.
Sgt. Castro, bring our veterans home. Por favor, Sargento Castro, triaga a nuestros veteranos a casa.
—John Dantice, El Centro
