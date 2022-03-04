I would like to draw your attention to the bumpy road surface condition on the Highway 111 by Ashley Furniture store in Calexico.
Recently, the interface of the cement and the asphalt had been worked on both northbound and southbound lanes, since then the interface became bumpy. The point is that the bumpy road condition is getting worse, not better.
–Tony Tam, Calexico
