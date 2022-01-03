The paper had a great CASA article on Thursday. I became acquainted with Alex Cardenas and his excellent staff at CASA when I volunteered there year’s back. For decades, when I did resumes or counseling with young adults who wanted to work with people, I referred many to CASA to help kids and their careers. After my retirement from counseling, I volunteered for CASA and met a great team and Cardenas. CASA of Imperial County is a foster care leader in the state, and the data demonstrates that a higher percentage of foster youth get help here than other places. Thank you, CASA and the volunteers.
COVID finally hit family and my grandson Christmas morning, and so we went to Dr. Vo’s for tests last Monday, very early. The line was cold, long and growing, as this painful pandemic continues. Who was there handing out paperwork to people in the cold as a volunteer? Alex Cardenas. I saw him at the Calexico theater where I got my first vaccination back in March. Again he was out there helping.
I come from a family of volunteers, and it is a quality that we don’t often see in elected officials, except around election time. If you want to volunteer and make your life better, call CASA at (760) 353-7456 in 2022. If you don’t like kids or the foster care system, call me at (760) 353-2467, and I will help you find something you can do with adults. The times are dark and difficult. Volunteering lightens up my life, and the lives of others. Make caring for others your New Year’s resolution. I have!
—James Shinn, El Centro
