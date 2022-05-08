I am an adoptive mother of two beautiful adult children. I was blessed to raise them , care for them and love them. I felt the pains and joys of motherhood. I am a mother even though I did not birth them and carry them in my womb. They were created in my heart and mind. They are my pride and joy.
So I am a mother in all the ways that matter. I may not be a “birthing person,” but I am a mother. So to all you mothers who raised children Happy Mother’s Day!
–Cynthia Nickus, El Centro
