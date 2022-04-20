Since communication is a priority for elected officials, the IID’s announcement of taking action to update social media guidelines should be helpful, not only, for the IID board, but also, for their constituents.
Regarding communication, as a voter, I think transparency through communication could improve when it comes to current and future IID board action. After all, I would hope that a well-informed public is the goal of the IID board through social media. Once a month, in addition to receiving a billing statement for electricity, an insert stating current and pending IID board action would be helpful.
Residents desire current information about the IID’s board action and insight concerning the megadrought’s impact on the Colorado River and farming, current information concerning restoration of the Salton Sea and potential power issues. What voters don’t do not want to hear is the way-to-common bureaucratic response about the IID’s board action information being available online. I think voters would appreciate transparency of stated actions by elected officials of the IID. Communicating with our community with an in-hand one-page of information once a month included in the electric bill statement would be appreciated.
–John Dantice, El Centro
