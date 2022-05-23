The Frankie L. Chavez Memorial Scholarship Foundation recently awarded 20 graduating students $500 scholarships.
Our scholarship foundation was started when our son Frankie and his friend Nathan Mata were both killed on Dec. 4, 1993, when another driver failed to stop at the intersection of Blair Road and Highway 115 in Calipatria. Our first fundraiser was held in February 1995. We had to cancel this year's annual fundraiser, which would have been our 28th year, due to COVID, but through the generous donations from family, friends and local businesses, we are able to award $10,000 in scholarships to Brawley and Calipatria high schools.
Thank You to Phillip and Rose Carlson, Coni Stokely Insurance, Community Valley Bank, Griggs Freight Lines, Alfords-Jeff Alford, Johnny's Burritos, Comite Civico del Valle, Mike and Yoli Noriega, Nacho and Rose Vega, Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo (Innercare), Busy Bee Floral, Frye Chapel and Mortuary, Fondomonte California LLC, and Rudy and Olivia Lopez.
Thank you to Conrad and Alyson Smith, Cal Energy, Zendejas Hardware, Paul Cameron Family, Top Notch Seeds, The FIRE Motorcycle Group, Arne Eaton and Karla Arias, Steve Dahm Ranches, Brandt Co., Radco Inc., Hart Insurance, Masters Construction, David "Rookie" Pena, Bertha Diaz, Ernie and Lisa Garcia, Shelby Trimm, Rebecca Ramirez Cocova, Brawley Elks Lodge #1420, Dan and Laura Blake, and Karlo and Irma Prado Gutierrez.
We hope to be to have our annual fundraiser again next year in February.
—Frank Chavez, Brawley
