Three council members, the city manager and the city attorney had a special meeting this week to prepare a formal resolution classifying both past and current City Council members as essential workers. In simple language they want a check to be paid as a city employee. They all are receiving generous monthly stipends and a luxury health insurance plan. Just greedy politicians wanting more money. Nothing ever changes at Calexico City Hall. This past year a former City Council member was sent to federal prison for accepting a bribe to obtain a city permit. Mayor Javier Moreno and Council members Raul Urena and Gloria Romo should be ashamed of doing this. People should watch the meeting video on city website. You will witness former Council members begging for the money in front of the cameras. This money should be used in a proper way to HELP our Calexico community, NOT for the politicians' pockets.
—Marta Cano-Lopez, Calexico
