There are two related articles in your paper this morning (Oct. 26). The first is a front-page item regarding debating the mask mandate in an upcoming council session. The second is in the Mexicali briefs and discusses the fact that Mexicali hospitals are overwhelmed.
This articles caused me to look at the IV Dashboard on COVID. I see that we have now exceeded 500 active cases. That’s up consistently over the last couple of months. Considering our continually rising COVID patient count and the situation south of us, how can we even talk about changing the mask requirement?
–Joe McGerald, El Centro
