D.O.V.E.S would like to thank our community for supporting our 2021 live draw-down and virtual auction event. Our Facebook Live draw-down in combination with our virtual auction was a tremendous success!
This year our grant recipients include Amaris Ministries, Boys and Girls Club of Imperial Valley, Cancer Research Center of the Dessert, CASA, Catholic Charities, Imperial Valley Cancer Support Center, El Centro PAL, Lifted Up Living Inc., Mom-Sense Inc., Real Hope Center, Spread the Love and WomenHaven.
More than $40,000 will be distributed to these worthy charities!
This donation was made possible through the continued generosity and support of our amazing community along with the hard work and dedication of our D.O.V.E.S. members both past and present!
—Anne Irigoyen, D.O.V.E.S. president
