When California voters approved Proposition 64, which made commercial cannabis operations legal in our state, there was a commitment that the state would strictly enforce this industry. This led to the establishment of the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC), which has an obligation to manage and monitor California’s legalized cannabis industry. This department is now considering new rules for medicinal and adult-use cannabis that would essentially deregulate this industry that is newly legal in our state. DCC has done a great job setting up a regulatory framework for an industry that was never regulated.
The DCC should take into consideration low-income communities, farmworkers, immigrants and other under-represented families when developing regulations. Locally, people are already challenged with serious socio-economic issues; poverty, violence, food insecurity and unemployment. It is people in communities like ours which history has shown are most susceptible to addiction and drug-abuse.
Among the deregulations the DCC has proposed are allowing the sale of cannabis-branded merchandise, resulting in an increase in advertising in our communities that would encourage the use of cannabis among our youth. If approved, the proposed cannabis-branded merchandise regulations, cannabis usage will be encouraged among our most vulnerable – the youth, who will likely begin to see mugs, pens, stickers etc... with images of cannabis usage and cannabis seller information. This would have a devastating result on our low-income communities, as more children would be exposed to cannabis-imagery and directly encouraged to use and possibly even abuse the drug. We would not want our kids being exposed regularly to images of cigarette use; so too should we feel about approving cannabis-branded merchandising.
Another proposed regulation under consideration would be to continue to do lot track and trace for immature plants. This will allow for the continuation of a loosened rule. Currently cannabis operators are required to tag each individual mature plant with tags that have radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology that allows regulators to track and trace the plants from cultivation to harvest to sale. The DCC should adopt a regulation that required RFID tagging for immature plants.
Lot track and trace for immature plants make it much easier for marijuana to move from the legal to the illegal market. The sale of legally-cultivated marijuana in the underground market has become a bit of an open-secret in California, as noted in reporting by the Associated Press. In the article, growers acknowledge that, “’it’s not too hard’ to operate outside the tracking system’s guardrails.” Some growers are believed to move as much as 90% of their product to the illicit market with relative ease. Clearly, the DCC’s current regulations are already too weak. Further weakening of the regulations will only benefit the growers who are turning to the illegal market for a higher profit.
–Isabel Solis, Brawley
President of Los Amigos de la Comunidad
