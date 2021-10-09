Just a quick note to say thank you, IV Press, for your Opinion page. For a small newspaper you manage to cover a wide range of opinions, and I look forward to reading it daily. Columns such as Arturo Bojorquez, Bret Kofford, and Richard Ryan's are locally focused and are always well done. It's always fun to read Daniel Santillan's "Voice of the People" letters, which can be all over the place, but I enjoy reading them and often find myself in agreement (this was especially so in the case of his Oct. 4 letter). And that brings me to Lee H. Hamilton whose column I first read a couple of weeks ago and again on Oct. 8. Mr. Hamilton's optimism is refreshing and a welcome addition to your newspaper.
—Michael Trump, Imperial
