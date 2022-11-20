The holiday season comes with family gatherings, social time with friends, and office parties. These joyful events can lead to life-altering consequences, like drunken driving.
When I was 16-years-old in 1992, a drunken driver hit me. I was four months in a coma with broken bones, paralysis and brain injuries. My gait and speech are affected and I lost my driving and hearing abilities. I read lips and cannot enjoy holiday music anymore for 30-plus years. Drunken drivers injure lives in many ways.
Planning to take SR-115 or I-8 to attend a holiday gathering? Please make smart decisions now if planning to drink: Don't drive drunk.
The law enforcement and I urge you to have a sober friend, taxi, Uber, etcetera, drive you to and from your location. This ensures everyone's safety on the road, including yours.
My message to drive sober will never get old because it saves lives. Driving sober or having a sober designated driver is a superb way to begin 2023.
Lori Martin
Tracy, California
