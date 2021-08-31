On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the 800-plus employees of the El Centro Elementary School District, I would like to recognize and thank the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce for their generous support of our annual back-to-school event. For the past several decades, the El Centro Chamber of Commerce has provided a hearty breakfast and chamber members have personally come to greet our teachers and support staff to kick off each new school year.
This year, with COVID-19 protocols in place, an in-person event was not possible. Without missing a beat, the newly formed Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce found a new and resourceful way to celebrate our schools and support our invaluable employees. Over 25 businesses and organizations, along with numerous individuals, including longtime El Centro Chamber member Betty Tucker and Mayor Pro Tem Tomas Oliva, assembled 600 bags of essential products for our employees, including face masks, hand sanitizer, face shields and an assortment of desk supplies. Additionally, President Anne Irigoyen and CEO Daniel Sohn both sent inspiring video messages to the staff. This generous acknowledgement of our schools’ value to our community was surely appreciated by all of the dedicated educators throughout our district.
—Jon LeDoux, superintendent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.