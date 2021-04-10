It was President Obama who said, “Elections have consequences.” How true that is. Today we have thousands of laid-off pipeline workers applying for green-energy jobs at Solyndra; well, maybe not there. You get the point: They’re just not there.
And now we have a new immigration policy. It’s “ya’ll come.” And the younger you are, the better, and if you have COVID, not a problem. It’ll be taken care of when you reach your final destination.
As the national debt approaches $30 trillion, the Biden administration has decided to spend without any restrictions. Their solution: Tax those at the top. But anyone familiar with economics knows, yup, it all flows downhill.
I see where Juan Vargas, our illustrious representative in Congress, thanked Biden for signing a $1.9 trillion COVID bill. But he didn’t go far enough. He should have thanked your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who will eventually have to pay off that debt.
Yup, folks, elections have consequences.
—John Baker, El Centro
