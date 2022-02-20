In his Friday column in this newspaper entitled, “Stopping the little dictator,” Arturo Bojorquez references an unnamed IID director described about a dozen times as young, having a “childlike face” and “charisma.” Such an individual seems to possess what many would pay good cash to surgeons and self-help professionals to achieve for them.
Teasing through grammatical errors, historical hyperbole and speculative hearsay, Mr. Bojorquez’s tabloid seems to express a degree of frustration with the changing of the times. Imperial Valley politics of the past has begun to change for the better, notably in the 2020 election, and as Mr. Bojorquez seems unsettled by, potentially in local races as well in 2022. Special interests, power brokers, bullying and intimidation tactics aren’t as effective as they once were.
I can’t speak for the unnamed young politician Mr. Bojorquez writes about, but in my experience as a candidate, voters prefer unity to infighting and service of the public interest to serving personal and special interests. As I was told many times on doorsteps and front yards in my election, there is a hunger for “new blood” and a common vision for our community.
In the tabloid piece, I read one line I wholeheartedly agreed with, “In politics, its actors must know that on many occasions there will be those who do not think like them … [and] must promote measures that benefit the people…” This much is true, and the IID board would benefit from this vision. In this context, a “childlike face” might not be so bad compared to childlike behavior, which has become increasingly common at the IID board.
— JB Hamby, IID director, Division 2
