Many Father’s Days
will come and go,
Dad, I have really
missed you so.
Dad, you have gone on;
many years have passed.
Someday we will meet again;
we will be home at last.
Dad, I remember how happy
you could be,
I hope this reflects back,
so my son can see.
I remember how you
built a toy;
I try to pass on to my son
the same joy.
Dad, you gave to me all you had
to give.
I understand now,
how better to live.
Dad, I believe our heavenly
Father above
passed on to his son the love.
Dad, I know there will be
another Father’s Day.
Heavenly sunshine will cast,
away the clouds of gray.
—Jim Hamilton, Brawley
