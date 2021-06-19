Many Father’s Days 

   will come and go,

Dad, I have really

   missed you so.

Dad, you have gone on;

   many years have passed.

Someday we will meet again;

   we will be home at last.

Dad, I remember how happy

   you could be,

I hope this reflects back,

   so my son can see.

I remember how you 

   built a toy;

I try to pass on to my son

   the same joy.

Dad, you gave to me all you had

   to give.

I understand now, 

   how better to live.

Dad, I believe our heavenly

   Father above

   passed on to his son the love.

Dad, I know there will be

   another Father’s Day.

Heavenly sunshine will cast, 

   away the clouds of gray.

  

—Jim Hamilton, Brawley

