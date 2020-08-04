I would like to take this time to thank the Imperial Valley Press for more than 40 years of being a subscriber to this newspaper.
My favorite hobby has been looking forward to reading this newspaper every morning over a cup of coffee.
I would also like to thank the following local individuals for contributing articles that were interesting: Bret Kofford, Richard Ryan, Ron Griffen, Daniel Santillan, Arturo Bojorquez.
I would also like to thank Imperial Valley Press for being fortunate enough to have a local newspaper to look forward to reading. Thank you again.
Luis De La Vara, El Centro
