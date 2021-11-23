A dubious outcome
Maybe it's because I used to be a special ed teacher and see my former students and their family members homeless about town, or the fact that during my senior year I was forced to live in my car for several weeks, but for whatever reason, I stop and talk to homeless persons. I ask about their present circumstances, or how they ended up on the street this time.
So when I read the articles about the evictions going on at the Roberta Hotel, I got hold of one of the now-homeless to talk about it.
I don't want to question the motives or good-heartedness of the persons and entities involved in that " surprise" operation, but I think it's clear to say that, overall, the thing turned into a cluster foul up.
Insufficient warning and unclear warnings were given to the poor people displaced. Housing for all of them, in El Centro where their families live, was not immediately available.
It seems to me if you're going to dump people on the sidewalk with no place to go that night or who knows when, Then a Porta-Potty could have been provided (remember the hepatitis outbreak of 2016-2018 in San Diego).
"But they might do drugs in them," the cops will shout. I got news, some of them will do drugs with or without a Porta-Potty.
Admittedly, the conditions at the Roberta were bad, but are those people safer on the street than in a place with a roof over their heads and a door with a lock, not to mention access to a bathroom? Is the community better off?
The whole operation needs a good, honest after-action examination and should not be repeated.
—George Ainsworth, El Centro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.