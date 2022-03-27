On May 22, 2021, I wrote an article talking about the IID board. The last sentence in my letter said “To the directors, I ask that you please leave your boorish and childish behavior at home and do the job you are paid for! Thank you."
Obviously, the directors didn’t read my letter. I am so SICK to death of the fighting, complaining and stupidity. Maybe we need to start from scratch and fire the lot of you. You need to get your **** together. You are wasting our money with your constant bickering. STOP IT.
I know I can’t be the only person sick and tired of this. Imperial County voters, we need to put a stop to this if they won’t.
Seriously, I have had it with every single one of you. Fix it or GET OUT.
—Linda Moiola, Brawley
