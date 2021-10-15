Burning Bush appreciates all the support shown by the Valley at our recent fundraiser event, Clean Water 4 Uganda.
Our goal was to raise $14,000 to fund two new water wells, but the event netted over $17,500.
We want to acknowledge our business sponsors for the evening: Five Crowns Marketing (donated an entire well), American Money Management, Desert Trails, KXO Radio, KGBA Radio, Brickhouse Deli, Brawley Rotary Club, Imperial Rotary Club, Landmark Consulting and Valley Vision Care.
Our individual sponsors included Kim & Ronald Wallace, Tick & Tracy Bendix, Virginia Ryerson, Pat Salcido, and David & Theresa Osterman. Five volunteers from Americorps also helped keep the evening moving smoothly.
–Jim Rhodes, El Centro
