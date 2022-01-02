Mr. John Dantice and I have both written articles alerting our population about our fragile farm economy and its effect on our economy and therefore our community. So, can we all agree that agribusiness is the anchor to our economy/community? And that all facets, county, city, state and private sector benefit via fees, property taxes, sales taxes and the multiplier effect? In economic terms, the velocity of money (multiplier effect) is the rate at which people spend cash. Think of it as how hard each dollar works to increase economic output. When the velocity of money is high, it means each dollar is moving fast to purchase goods and services. It reflects high demand, which generates more production.
Certain people and organizations, especially during the holiday season rightly recognize the contribution of the farmworker. However, what is missing from the equation is the symbiotic relationship of the farmer and the farmworker. One cannot and does not exist absent the other.
By the same token, I have heard many state that the farmworker does not contribute to our economy, that he takes his money and “spends it in Mexicali.” Again, such statements fail to consider the droves of vehicles coming into our county from Mexico to spend money generated by farmworkers. The economy of one of our principal cities depends on the income generated by this influx of dollars, as Imperial County Supervisor and businessman Jesus Escobar is well aware.
So, doesn’t it make sense that most, if not all decisions affecting our economy/community be considered based on this fragile equation? Farmers are vital to our community/economy; farmers cannot produce crops without water.
So, let's get this straight. The (our) IID Board crafted a water agreement with Metropolitan Water District (MWD) allowing "unused water" to be transferred to MWD for free, all the while granting $60,000 to individuals supporting the water transfer via aqueduct (yet to be built) so that vital water resources get depleted faster. By so doing, MWD and our IID board left us a giant cesspool (the Salton Sea).
Ross Perot believed "The "giant sucking sound" was the negative effects of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Who would have thought that it was in reality the life's blood being sucked out of our economy/community?
—Carlos Zaragoza, Holtville
