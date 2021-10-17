I've finally figured out the Biden/Democrat strategy of governing. It's "reverse psychology."
Why else would you extract your troops from Afghanistan before retrieving your military hardware and evacuating the civilian population? To confuse your adversary, of course.
Why else would you want to defund the police while the neighborhoods are under siege and burning? To confuse the opposition, of course.
Why else would you cancel all contracts to construct a border wall while hordes of undocumented immigrants are coming north from Central and South America attempting to cross southern border? To confuse immigrants, right?
Yup, it must be reverse psychology. I'm just not sure it's gonna work. Call me a skeptic.
—John Baker, El Centro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.