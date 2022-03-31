Regarding “$159M power contract divides IID board, expected to impact bills” (March 20), rate-payers got an excellent view of our current IID board and an insight into their proceedings.
One member, not running for re-election and returning from an absence wherein he could not possibly consider the ramifications of his decision, voted for the rate increase — an increase impacting the community of Imperil County – the third-poorest county in the state.
Another member, a self-described “rate-protector” who’s on record as stating an IID directorship is only a part-time position, returned from a self-imposed sabbatical just in time to vote for a summer rate increase despite viable alternatives.
And the third vote for the rate increase was predictable, as his vote always (coincidentally) goes along with the rate-protector. Indeed, the “rate-protector” was quoted in the IV Press as stating “___ and I vote,” speaking for him.
Be that as it may, three IID directors placed our community on the hook for five-year power bill hike. Somebody is laughing all the way to the bank.
To reiterate:
1. Summer power bills will charge our beleaguered community an extra $15 monthly on average.
2. This contract offered power at more than double other available options @ $111 per MWh.
3. Numerous offers exist @ $52 MWh.
The Energy Consumers Advisory Committee urged the Board to keep negotiating for a better deal. Alternatives proposed were:
1. Reduce the contract to two years rather than five, and then vote again.
2. Discontinue negotiations, as there was no “give.”
3. A provision for liquidated damages for non-delivery of power, thereby protecting us, the rate-payers.
All rejected by the HAG (Hanks, Alex and Galindo) power block. None of this benefits us, the rate-payers. Well folks, HAG just made a “Heads, Desert View Power wins, Tails IID rate-payers lose” deal for us. Why?
If Mr. JB Hamby’s fact-laden rebuttal to the $159M power contract did not get your attention, perhaps you will pay attention this summer when we ALL will feel the brunt of the HAG rate hike.
—Carlos Zaragoza, Holtville
