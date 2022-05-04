I read the front-page article in Sunday’s paper titled “IID electric customers to catch a break in May,” and the IID has some explaining to do. The article says that IID will collect $780,000 less from customers in May to offset a $16 million overcollection from customers year to date.
I want to know how they managed to over collect (another way of saying over charging), $16 million from customers and why we are only getting back $0.0053 per kilowatt hour? That is only about 5 percent of what they have overcollected. If they are overcollecting that much money, they need to do away with their ECA (energy cost adjustments) altogether.
Time for Mr. Hamby, and the rest of the IID Board of Directors to tell us why they are overcharging us so much and why we aren’t getting all of the overcollections back!
–Mark Juel, Imperial
