While it looks like the IID Board has chosen not to move into the 21st century as far as electric rates go, perhaps the CalMatters column by Julia Prochnik in the May 24 edition of the IV Press might prod them into taking action to protect electric rate payers against summer rolling blackouts. IID’s mission statement is “to provide reliable, efficient and affordably priced water and energy service to the communities it serves.”
Last summer IID failed to provide reliable energy service when they were forced to implement rotating power outages due to lack of resources. As the May 24 column mentions, the problem is lack of long-duration energy storage. Such storage projects are expensive and require extensive planning and engineering, but the longer IID waits, the more expensive it is likely to be and the more power outages their ratepayers are likely to endure.
—Michael Trump, Imperial
