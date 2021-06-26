The head waters of the Colorado River are located on the western slope of the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. As the river flows south encountering some 15 dams, most of us are aware that it meanders 277 miles through the Grand Canyon. Further south, a short distance after delivering its water load to the All-American Canal for the Imperial Valley, the Colorado River becomes just a trickle when it empties into the Sea of Cortez in Baja California. The once-mighty river is about 1,450 miles long.
Here in the Imperial Valley, when including sections of the Alamo River and New River into the vast drain system of the IID to transport salty farm wastewater to the Salton Sea, it is hard to believe the drain system is over 1,450 miles long. Just about every half mile across the Imperial Irrigation District a drain is located to collect field runoff. Matter of fact, there are almost as many miles of drains as there are miles of canals in the IID system. Whereas canals deliver water to municipalities and farm fields for irrigation, drains collect field runoff and deliver salty wastewater from farms to the Salton Sea.
A recent edition of the IV Press published a copy of IID’s financial statement. Listed under operating expense is “operation and maintenance of irrigation system and dams” costing nearly $100 million dollars in 2020. The drain system is included in this expense. It is incorrect to include the drain system in the irrigation expense. The drain system has absolutely nothing to do with delivering water to municipalities or to fields for irrigation. The drain system and canal system fulfill completely different functions. Only the canal system delivers water for irrigation.
So, what is the problem?
The drain system should be separate and have its own “operation and maintenance of agriculture drain water system” expense account.
Drains are constructed and maintained specifically for agriculture wastewater and should be treated as an ag water expense. When the IID calculates the actual costs for delivering water to municipalities, the cost of constructing and maintaining 1,450 miles of agriculture drains should not be part of the calculations as it has been for decades.
—John Dantice, El Centro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.