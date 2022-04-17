I've had the opportunity to make use of the new exit from Imperial Avenue onto Interstate 8 in recent weeks since it's been opened and I have some concerns regarding the overall safety of the exit in it's current form and hope that some answers/changes from the city/Caltrans would be possible.
First off, the sudden curve in the road that's currently present at the top of the overpass (right before starting the downward curve) is a bit odd, but I'm hoping that issue would only be a temporary one until the other side of the overpass is completed in the future.
The more acute concerns I have stem from the concrete barrier along the left-hand of the curve as you are making the descent to merge onto I-8 East.
The barrier is tall enough that I feel it creates a hazard because the folks already in the right-hand lane on I-8 East can't easily the cars that are about to merge off of Imperial Avenue. To complicate matters further, the curve for this on-ramp makes it hard to try and get up to speed to merge onto I-8 easily so by the time those drivers coming thru at 70 mph are able to see those trying to merge in, it makes it difficult for them to slow down or move over easily.
Ideally, if there was a warning of some sort for the cars approaching this underpass on I-8 East to slow down or move to the left lane it will help to avoid a tragic accident in the future. Additionally, rather than the cars trying to merge onto I-8 East having to immediately move into the right-hand lane, it would also be convenient if there was a short-run 3rd lane available for the stretch of I-8 between Imperial Avenue and Fourth Street This would serve two purposes: it would provide a safer stretch of road for the cars needing to merge on I-8 East from Imperial Avenue, and it would also function as a "slower lane" for locals simply needing to get from Imperial Avenue to Fourth Street.
—Oscar Ramos, El Centro
