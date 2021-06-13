Matthew 25:36 says, “I was in prison and you came to visit me.”
KAIROS is a ministry that goes into Centinela State Prison and conducts “prayer and share” with inmates. You are invited to “tacos and training.”
Come join us on Saturday, June 26, at 11:30 a.m. Call Jim Shinn, (760) 353-2467 for information.
—James Shinn, El Centro
