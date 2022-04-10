The Kiwanis Early Risers recently held their annual Neil Jorgenson Memorial Golf Tournament to raise funds for children's projects in the Imperial Valley. We had a big turnout, and the tournament was a great success.
We have many people to thank. A big thanks to Barbara Worth Golf Course for hosting our tournament, and a big thanks to United Nissan Imperial for adding to the excitement by providing hole-in-one prizes for each of the par-three holes, including a new Nissan Rogue on one of them. We'd also like to thank our gold sponsors, the Jorgenson family and Imperial Gold. Our bronze sponsors were WOW Enterprises, El Centro Furniture, Children's Foundation, DMA Realty, Tyson for Congress, Zaragoza for Board of Supervisors, Books by Grandpa Doc, and Books by G W Andrews. The following businesses helped with donated goods or discounted prices for goods: Costco, Starbucks at Fourth Street and Wake Avenue in El Centro, the Denny's Restaurant on Ocotillo Drive in El Centro, Hour Photo, Rocket Copy, Sun Community Federal Credit Union, Enchanted Treats, and Nana's Kitchen.
The team of Felipe Aragon and Felipe Aragon Jr. took home the first place trophy, and a good time was had by all. A lot of people helped make this event a success, and we look forward to working with you all again next year! The funds raised go right back into this community in support of children's activities.
—Gary Andrews, El Centro
