Laurint deal is a miscarriage of justice
Regarding the Ioan Laurint plea deal, the district attorney was trying to sell the victims on a second degree murder so they wouldn’t have to do the trial. The victims were not represented by an attorney at the meetings and the facts and circumstances were represented in a one-sided bias manner to get rid of the case.
If anything, I brought to light the injustice of this deal to the victims. If the facts, circumstances, and consequences of the plea would have been explained in a neutral manner, the victims would never have agreed to this deal. Even the judge feels this plea deal is unconscionable. What this case brings to light is the gross ineptitude of a district attorney who is out of touch with victims, the community and his own prosecutors.
Ultimately it is the elected official's fault that this deal occurred. Close to 30 years as the elected district attorney, and yet he didn’t know that he had a first degree premeditated murder. Otero has the audacity to imply that it wasn’t until other people interfered that the victims were discontent. The reality is it took other people talking to the victims and bringing to light the injustice of this deal to the victims. A deal like this is usually offered at the beginning of the case to reach a quick settlement. Never should it have taken five years to offer this as a means to dispose of a case all the while, dragging the victims through an emotional roller coaster. This outcome brings to light the terrible handling of this case.
—Margaret Sauza, executive director, Sure Helpline Crisis Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.