I enjoyed the Olympic opening ceremonies. It was so beautiful. UNTIL … I saw Dictactor for Life Vladimar Putin slouching and eyes closed while the ceremony was happening. That is until, ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) showed up, and guess what? He stood up, saluted and suddenly woke up for the photo op that followed. It was disgusting. What a piece of work he was … to show so much disrespect to all of the other countries until his own country was there, and then he acted like he gave a (expletive) about it all!
I am so sick of this. The Olympics are supposed to be a gathering of nations having fun competition without politics involved. This idiot didn’t get the memo I guess. I for one plan to enjoy the Olympics regardless of that piece of crap Putin spoiling my fun.
—Linda Moiola, Brawley
