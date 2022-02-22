Today

Mostly sunny skies with gusty winds. High near 65F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. High 61F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.