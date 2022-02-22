Ag Benefit education funds were made available from renewable energy developers based on an agreement with the county to mitigate the economic loses from farmland being converted to solar farms.
Based on the data, please, inform us how many or what percentage of the farm jobs lost to solar development required a college degree. If it is higher than 0.08 percent, I would be surprised.
If the goal is to truly mitigate economic loses from farm jobs lost, the focus should be on vocational job training. The funds should be invested locally to Imperial Valley College’s vocational job training department. Diesel mechanics, welders, irrigation system installers, metal manufacturing, electrical system technicians, commercial truck brake system installers and computer techs are just a few of the “hands-on” farm jobs needing attention.
If the goal of mitigation is to reduce the economic impact of the farm jobs lost converting farmland to solar, then, the funds should be invested locally for job training “hands-on” jobs.
—John Dantice, El Centro
