It was with more than casual interest that I noted that Judge Jeffrey Jones was, at age 60 running for re-election. Some in our community may view age as being over the hill; however due to medical technology, we are no longer merely living longer, we are living more better and more productively. For example, at the dawn of the 1900s life expectancy was 47.3 years and today it is 77.8 years. And we all know the attorney, the doctor, the businessman, the farmer who is in perfect control of their faculties and still quite busy. So … under today’s norms, Judge Jones is in his prime.
Then there is the question of perspective; i.e. “Who do you like?” Well, if you are old enough, you recall Dick Clark and American Bandstand judges on new songs. Invariably the judges made their picks and the reason was always the same: “It has a good beat and it’s easy to dance to” — pretty much the way some of us pick our public servants.
Experience in jurisprudence will also come into play: Practical contact with and observation of facts or events: "He had already learned his lesson by painful experience."
Judge Jones knows that "When the law is on your side, argue the law; when the facts are on your side, argue the law; when neither is on your side, pound the table." — Carl Sandburg
And last but not least is the question of institutional knowledge. Judge Jones knows the law, he knows our community, and he knows our attorneys. He is almost Santa Claus — like in his knowledge: He knows who is prepared, who is not prepared and who is full of scat. (Who is naughty or nice.)
Justice is always available for those that can pay for it (as is putting off justice, BTW) If you should ever find yourself in court, you will discover just how expensive it can be. It should be done right the first time. Judge Jones epitomizes the meaning of “jurist”. “One who has thorough knowledge and experience of law, especially an eminent judge, lawyer, or legal scholar.” Thank you.
—Carlos Zaragoza, Holtville
