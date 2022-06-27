The Imperial Irrigation District has a habit of making hallow demands. In order to agree to the Quantification Settlement Agreement for the largest transfer of farm water to urban use in 2003, the IID demanded that the state of California agree to fund restoration of the Salton Sea. The State agreed to the demand.
After the QSA was in effect for ten years and with no significant funds from the state for Salton Sea restoration, what meaningful threats did the IID make to withdraw from the QSA for non-performance by the state of California? None. Why?
There were a few reasons why the QSA agreement was not cancelled: 1. IID was under contract to pay farmers for on-farm conservation equipment 2. Litigation time and expenses 3. Impossible to say “no” to tens of millions of dollars received annually for transferred water.
Oops, the IID did it again. A few years ago, the IID agreed to store water in Lake Mead in order to help maintain water level in the lake. Again, the agreement required funding for the restoration of the Salton Sea. The Metropolitan Water District (MWD) in essence stated forget the IID and its silly demand. The MWD provided the needed water with no stipulations.
Oops, the IID did it again. Recently, Director Hanks as president of the board of directors stated that the IID was willing to do its part to help alleviate the impact of the drought on the Colorado River as long as restoration of the Salton Sea was addressed.
As a resident and taxpayer in the Imperial County, I do not want one penny spent on restoration of the Salton Sea until the fundamental requirement for restoration is addressed. The fundamental requirement is that there must be a substantial minimum guaranteed flow of water to the Salton Sea. Currently, from the south, the only guaranteed flow of water is the toxic water from Mexicali. The current substantial amount of runoff from farms in the IID is not guaranteed and is declining and could decline much more drastically depending on the impact of the mega drought.
Without the guarantee of a substantial flow of water, restoration of the Salton Sea would be, not only, wasted years of committed effort and millions of taxpayer dollars, but also, a big oops.
John Dantice, El Centro
