I would like to thank BOS Chairman Jesus Escobar for his candid appraisal of the Lithium windfall. As the article suggests, Lithium production is not something that was brought about or generated through the business acumen or planning by our elected BOS; it is merely happening to us.
Reading the article by Gary Redfern, we note that this is the first time that we have been told the truth by a sitting member of the BOS regarding previous fiascos; notable the Solar Farm Fiasco (SFF).
Quoting from the article, “…the Solar industry…did not create jobs and failed to attract companion industries,” “too much farm ground was used.”
The “public benefit funds” realized were a pittance to what we lost, and anyway merely serve as a slush fund for BOS members to buy votes. Additionally solar farms are property -tax exempt. Our BOS knew this or should have known. Instead, they treated us like mushrooms - kept us in the dark and fed us manure.
Indeed, we had one organization go on the air waves boasting of the great Solar Farm deal and one BOS member running for re-election boast on the air waves “We have Solar and now we have Lithium!.”
It has been estimated that the SFF lost between $80 to $90 million in property taxes over 10 years. We need the BOS as a whole to come clean on the SFF, not just Chairman Jesus Escobar. Who were the people that time after time, went in front of the BOS promising property tax benefits – even after legislation passed granting solar farms tax-exempt status? Who assisted in putting us and keeping us in the dark? Where does the buck stop? And BTW, it’s worth noting that the property tax exclusion, extended by legislators in 2014 – from Jan. 1, 2017 to Jan. 1, 2025 – can be extended again. We are going to get screwed again!
There are ways to stop the bleeding if the BOS were not so busy giving themselves raises. 1) We could ask the State, with a current budget surplus of 97.5 Billion Dollars to sub vent the property tax loss and pay us (the 3rd poorest county in the State) back the lost revenue.
Well Ok, then, how about this: 2) According to The Bakersfield Californian, the Kern County BOS began charging solar project developers an impact fee of $550 per acre per year. The impact fee, like any, contributes to the cost of public safety services and roads and other public infrastructure for the surrounding area of the project. 3) Do nothing. 4) “Let’s give ourselves a raise!”
Folks, our BOS, like the subject of the Hans Christian Andersen fable – have no clothes. Their solution to our myriad fiscal problems is: 3 and 4. And we have no one but ourselves to blame; we keep re-electing them.
—Carlos Zaragoza, Holtville
