On Facebook recently there has been talk in the “We Remember El Centro When” page about some beautiful old buildings that were here in the Valley.
One particular building was the old El Centro high school administration, that was built in the 1910s. Our current court house looks very similar, and it was finished in 1924.
El Centro had a lot of nice things. We had a beautiful hotel until the fire of the early ’60s. We had a beautiful water tower until April 2010 earthquake. We had a beautiful theater on Seventh Street until the fire. We had a beautiful A&P market on Main Street.
I guess you can look at it two different ways: 1. Let progress go forward and every 50 years cycle through what we have and love, or 2. make a concerted effort to KEEP what we have and love.
In today’s climate it might be hard. Take for example Stark Field, the wooden bleachers would have been the perfect item to preserve. But the city got a grant to tear them down and build what’s there now. Fifty years from now the city would have been able to boast, “El Centro has one of the only wooden bleacher Field of Dreams stadiums left in the United States.”
This is how they can go about it: Get the city of El Centro to setup a “history department.” The city can fund its half by setting aside 0.01 percent or 0.005 percent of its annual budget. The private sector forms “The El Centro Historical Society.” They raise their money from donations. The group (public and private) can pick, solicit and dream of projects to work on. They only have to get together maybe once a month.
I will personally put up $500 on the private side to help things get started. All of this does not have to be a hypothetical or pie in the sky. I love the city of El Centro (my mother was born here in 1918) and the Imperial Valley (God’s Country) as much as the next person.
Let's go El Centro!
—David Cason, El Centro
