I have lived in the Imperial County for 46 years and have heard over and over about the tragedies associated with the desperation of people illegally coming in to the United States where “the streets are paved in gold and all is awesome.” They risk their lives due to predators.
We hear about people abandoned in the summer heat with no food or water. We hear about them locked in hot semi trucks. Now we had a tragedy of 13 people dying because of an SUV that was dismantled to fit 25 human beings inside. These horrible human traffickers were paid $1,000 per person to make this vehicle unsafe. To profit on desperation. This vehicle was made to fit eight people, and they had 25 … TWENTY FIVE people in it.
Mr. (Joe) Beltran, please sir, I am not trying to speak for you, but my heart breaks for you because through no fault of yours, (I assume) it will haunt you forever. The people responsible are predators who profit from human trafficking and suffering. It needs to stop.
I know they have caught and found out who is responsible, and I hope they don’t give them a slap on the wrist in order to fry bigger fish. We do need to start at the bottom and teach lessons. “Coyotes” need to be punished. If I were on the jury, I can promise I would make sure they pay. We NEED to set a precedent. Human trafficking for profit HAS to be stopped.
I don’t support illegal immigration, BUT people making profit and people dying because of their desperation for a better life needs to stop. We need to figure out a better way.
—Linda Moiola, Brawley
