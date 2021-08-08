I was filled with despair, disappointment, anger but mostly fear. Fear because after more than a year of COVID putting the people of Imperial County through hell and death, there are still those who are opposing public health measures such as protective masks necessary to protect our children and grandchildren in school. Have we learned nothing from last year?
A protective mask can protect our children and grandchildren and curtail the spread of this very deadly and efficient variant. Look at the situation in Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas, as well as other southern states. Florida, whose governor banned masks, leads the nation in children infected by COVID. There were 24,000 new cases in Florida in one day. Younger patients are now hospitalized in larger numbers with the delta variant and dying.
Does Imperial County want to see the return of COVID tents? But even more horrifying, children hospitalized and on ventilators? Is that what we want to see?
It is time to advocate for public health and support our public health officials. It is time that we take responsibility and do our civic duty for the safety of this community. We have a civic duty to protect our neighbors and do our part to stop this virus. Wear a mask. Vaccinate. Social distance. Don’t be selfish.
I, too, would like to see my grandchildren attend school without a mask. However, our reality is that COVID has invaded and infected our community. I prefer to have my grandchildren wear a mask and return safely home each day. Again, we all have a civic duty to stop the spread of this virus and all of its variants. A protective mask is one measure to stop the spread of the virus.
So I urge all elected leaders to prioritize public health and prioritize the safety of the children and all school employees. Don’t be swayed by those who oppose public health measures.
—Susan Salgado, Imperial
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.