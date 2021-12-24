At the final IID Board of Directors meeting of the year, re-elected President James C. Hanks implored the board to come together and overcome differences during the year ahead.
This comes at the conclusion of a year in which Division 5 Director Norma Sierra Galindo referred to Directors (Javier) Gonzalez and myself as a “handful of “dog s---” and — in a single board meeting — stated that “not all members of the IID board have souls,” shared that when my mother “was pregnant, little did she know she would give birth to the Messiah,” and referred to myself as “Little Satan.”
Absent from half of this year’s board meetings — missing three months of regular meetings in a row this fall — and unavailable for a number of critical votes, Galindo reemerged Tuesday to disinform multiple local newspapers and IID staff that I had resigned from the IID board following Tuesday’s meeting.
That evening and the following morning, I received calls from press and staff whether I had resigned from the board. Incidentally, my own alleged resignation was news to me. To be sure, I have not resigned the seat I was elected to with two-thirds of the vote just a year ago.
Galindo remarked to local press, “Baby Hamby just got a sh-- burger for dinner.”
Members of the IID board are expected to serve the public good, free of self-interest and work hard to set the direction for the IID to reliably serve all water and energy customers.
Galindo’s toxic behavior, slanderous rumors, and highly personal insults do not meet the expectations of an IID Director — and more importantly — obstruct the progress of the board to conduct the people’s business.
If the IID Board of Directors is ever to be serious about acting together for benefit of the ratepayers, the vitriolic attacks from Galindo must stop.
—JB Hamby, IID Director, Division 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.