In memory of the innocent children and teachers of Uvalde, Texas
A is for alphabet not ammunition.
B is for books not bullets.
C is for crayons not caskets.
D is for desks not disengaged.
E is for empathy not evil.
F is for friends not funerals.
G is for giggles not grief.
H is for hope not hate.
I is for innocence not inhumanity.
J is for joyful not jaded.
K is for kindness not killing.
L is for learning not lockdowns.
M is for manners not massacres.
N is for numbers not nightmares.
O is for optimism not outrageous.
P is for playground not politics.
Q is for quizzes not questionable.
R is for recess not rampage.
S is for sharing not shooting.
T is for teacher not tragedy.
U is for unity not unfathomable.
V is valiance not violence.
W is for wisdom not weapons.
X is for xylophones not xenophobes.
Y is for youngsters not yesteryear.
Z is for zest not zealots.
—a poem by Adriana M. Guerrero, Brawley
Response to another mass shooting
The tweets, Facebook shares, Instagram stories, and reactions came rolling in midday Tuesday, May 24, as news broke of the country's 212th mass shooting this year. This time the victims of the massacre were elementary school students and their teachers in Uvalde, Texas.
Like many times before, the left called for stronger regulations on firearms, while also questioning why a women's body and right to choose is under greater scrutiny than the legislation surrounding the weapons that have continued to plague our schools, churches, concerts, grocery stores, and nightclubs. Adding that there seems to be a lack of empathy for human life after the point of birth. And like many times before, the right criticized the left for politicizing a sensitive issue and explained that guns are not the problem, but instead can be a solution. They blamed "gun free zones" and called for arming teachers with weapons. Others looked toward the identity of the shooter to find the problem, questioning his citizenship and nationality, and suggesting that stricter immigration laws would have prevented the carnage.
Thankfully, I have yet to see the shooter's mental health come into question. This is a stark comparison to four years ago when former President Trump urged Americans to report the "mentally disturbed" to authorities and pledged to "tackle the difficult issue of mental health" in the aftermath of the death of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. I say thankfully, because in general, people who have an identified mental illness are more likely to be the victims of violence than the perpetrators of violence. I wrote an opinion piece on this very topic a little over four years ago. The opinion piece focused on how gun violence reflects a crisis of toxic masculinity, not a crisis in mental health. I still stand by that piece, but that's not what this is about.
This is about the 19 children and two teachers were killed on Tuesday. And the 10 Black shoppers and grocery store staff members were killed in Buffalo, N.Y., just days earlier. And the one church member who was killed while five were wounded in a Taiwanese church in California in May. And it's about the fact that I can keep listing tragedies until I fill up a page.
As a nation, we have not run out of empathy for those who are impacted by gun violence; however, as we continue to be traumatized, I fear that we will become number to the carnage. Wherever you stand on the political spectrum this is an issue that can, and perhaps already has, affected you. I support the calls to action to put pressure on legislators who have sat on a bill that would strengthen background checks for gun purchasers for the last three years.
However, we shouldn't just look at legislature to solve the issue. I implore residents to focus on what we can do at the community level. As local and state elections come to head in the coming weeks, look toward elected officials to fund this critical work and address any gaps in their efforts to address gun violence. We need to work toward a framework that incorporates prevention of at-risk individuals from getting involved in gangs and violence, interventions that focus on individuals most likely to become violent, healing and aftercare to respond to a crisis, and ending easy access to guns. Mass shootings will continue to happen unless we have a solid framework to address the issue and a long-term care vision that begins at the local level. We all deserve to feel safe in our community.
—Mariana Magana, El Centro
