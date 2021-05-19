There was a well written article, in the Local & Region section, in May 18’s issue of the Imperial Valley Press. The article was a staff report entitled, "Border Agents Remember Grim Rescue Operation 20 Years Later." It tells the story of migrants, 14 human beings, who lost their lives trying to cross the Arizona desert. The story is not a political one, but a human interest story that riveted my attention. The story is told through the eyes of David Phagan, who was a Border Patrol agent at Wellton at the time. Phagan, as well as other Border Patrol agents, haven't forgotten, not even 20 years later.
I went through the whole article, reading it slowly, and the more I read, the more the story rang a bell. And then I remembered. Several years after its publication in 2004, I read “The Devil's Highway,” by Luis Aberto Urrea. The story, by the time of its publication date, was already 3 years old, and dealt with the very same incident as the story in the newspaper article. The book became a national bestseller and a Pulitzer Prize finalist. It is reporting at its best: well researched and fully covered. In the book, the story develops slowly, running its course through all the vagaries that came into play. It is a horror story, and it is also a story about humanity. I found it well worth reading -- not only because of its regional nature, but because it's also a story of humans trying to help other suffering humans.
—Marcia R. Jennings, Holtville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.